Charlotte hospitals to lift flu ban on kids. Here’s what it means for visitors.

Children age 12 and under can once again visit patients at Charlotte area hospitals after the healthcare providers lifted a ban put in place because of the severe flu season.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, the restrictions will be lifted at facilities for Atrium Health, formerly Carolinas HealthCare System, Novant Health, Cone Health in Greensboro and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The hospitals are coordinating in an attempt to prevent confusion.
“A significant drop in the number of patients being seen with flu-like symptoms prompted the change,” Atrium Health said in a news release.
Despite the decline in patients with the flu, visitors who experience flu-like symptoms are asked to not visit patients in the hospitals.
North Carolina flu deaths have risen to the most in at least a decade, with 276 deaths reported from October through last week. The state will release updated flu deaths later Thursday.
This flu season has been severe because the H3N2 strain has been predominant and is a particularly virulent strain.
