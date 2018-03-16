String of escapes hits NC prison. Here’s the latest inmate on the run.

For at least the fifth time since 2016, an inmate from Gaston Correctional Center is on the run.
Inmate Thomas Walker, 41,was reported missing Thursday night from the minimum-custody prison in Dallas, according to a N.C. Department of Public Safety release.
He was last seen near the prison at around 11:20 p.m., the release said.
Walker was serving a five-year sentence for larceny over $1,000. He stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.
Last month, Gaston Correctional inmate David A. Woods ran from his outside work assignment and died in a single-car wreck on Interstate 85.
Woods was serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder.
At least three other Gaston Correctional inmates have escaped since 2016.
In October 2016, Dennis Carver, serving time for larceny of a motor vehicle, left the prison while working his maintenance job outside the prison’s perimeter fence.
In March 2017, Brian Sweeting ran off from his work release job at Ruth’s Salads in Charlotte. Sweeting was in prison for drug trafficking and possession of stolen goods.
In June 2017, Tony Meeks, who was serving time for robbery with a dangerous weapon, escaped from the prison.
All three were later caught.
Gaston Correctional houses roughly 240 minimum-custody inmates.
