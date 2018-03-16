Coyote follows NC girl, attacks her at front door. Her mother fought it off.

After years of mounting anxiety in North Carolina over aggressive of coyotes, law enforcement officials are reporting one has attacked a young girl at the front door of her home.
Davie County Animal Control posted an advisory on Facebook on Friday, warning residents of the Thursday evening attack in the unincorporated community of Advance. That’s about 75 miles northeast of Charlotte
“A coyote followed a young female to the door of her home and attacked her as she was trying to enter her home,” says the Facebook post. “The victim’s mother was able to get the coyote to stop the attack. The child suffered minor injuries and is being checked for rabies exposure. The coyote could not be located.”
The girl is a 9-year-old, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The family reported a coyote had been stalking their family dog prior to the incident at their home near William Ellis Middle School, the Journal reported.
“We recommend that residents in the area be cautious with their pets and when outdoors for the next two weeks,” said a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “An animal infected with rabies normally expires within two weeks, but can spread the disease to other animals and humans that it comes into contact with. Should you see an animal that you believe to be affected please report it to NC Wildlife or Davie Co. Animal Control.”
News of the attack comes just a month after a coyote was captured on film snarling and attacking the car of a couple in Huntersville.
Officers from the Charlotte-Meckenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control Division captured and killed the coyote and it was later found to have rabies.
The attack in Advance shocked people in the area, and left some demanding state wildlife officials put a bounty on coyotes in the area.
“They are a nuisance and a threat to other wildlife and pets and apparently children, too,” William Mathis posted on the Davie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“I knew it was coming. Too many coyotes around I have seen them in packs...around my house,” wrote Jackie Caldwell of Advance on Facebook. “At night, I hear them across the woods in front of me which is Markland Road...They go through my yard to eat the cows behind me. There has to be something done to get rid of those things.”
North Carolina officials say the animal’s unique ability to adapt to a wide range of habitats, including suburban environments, has led to an increase in sightings.
