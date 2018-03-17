Arrest warrant issued for former JCSU employee accused of rape 20 years ago

An arrest warrant was issued for a man after a woman claimed she was raped by a Johnson C. Smith University employee when she was 15 years old.
On Friday, 20 years later, an arrest warrant was issued against her accused attacker, Michael Peterson, 59.
“I just remember standing there like a statue and he just basically had his way with me,” Queen Amani Miller, now 35, told WBTV about the alleged assault. She said it happened several times while she was in a college prep program.
It took 20 years to come to terms with what Miller said happened to her. She filed the police report three months ago.
“For so long I held this in and I never thought a day like this would come,” she said.
She still has questions for the university. “How could they not do more to help and protect me?” she asked.
The school told WBTV the first it heard about her claims was just before the report was filed in December, and that it has cooperated with investigators since.
Peterson reportedly stopped working at the school in 1999.
