Prison officer attacked, injured by inmate with ‘homemade weapon,’ NC officials say

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

March 18, 2018 12:15 PM

A North Carolina prison officer is in stable condition after being attacked by an inmate Saturday night, the state Department of Public Safety announced Sunday.

The inmate used a homemade weapon during the attack at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton and caused “multiple wounds,” DPS said.

The officer has been taken to an outside medical facility for treatment, and the inmate will be charged, DPS said.

The officer and inmate have not been identified.

