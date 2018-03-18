Local

Mecklenburg sheriff’s deputy dies after ‘medical event’ during off-duty work

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

March 18, 2018 04:17 PM

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy died Sunday, two days after she suffered a medical event while working off-duty, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Sheriff Sylvia Deese was nicknamed “Mama Deese,” the office said on Twitter.

“Deputy Deese will be missed by her MCSO family, the community she served and her Carolina Panthers family as she spent many years working off-duty for the team,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deese was married, and her son worked for the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher, the office said.

