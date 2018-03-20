It’s free cone day at participating Dairy Queens
Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones today. Here’s why.

Tuesday is the first day of Spring and Dairy Queen is rejoicing at the coming of ice cream season by giving away free cones for the day.

It’s one free small vanilla cone per customer. The promotion applies only to participating non-mall Dairy Queens and DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the country.

Small cones are about $1.99 on a regular day.

This year marks DQ's fourth annual Free Cone Day, a tradition the restaurant chain started to ring in the first day of spring, reported MassLive.com. In exchange, the chain is asking people to donate to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year's free cone day raised nearly $300,000 for the hospital network, MassLive.com reported.

