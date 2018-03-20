Rabid animal prompts alert to neighbors near northwest leg of I-485

A raccoon that came into contact with two Mecklenburg County pets has tested positive for rabies, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
The county's Animal Care & Control division says the alert notification was issued to residents of the Marengo Circle area, in the Mountain Island Lake community. That's an area just northeast of the Brookshire Boulevard/Interstate 485 intersection.
"There were two domestic pet exposures associated with the raccoon. AC&C is happy to report that both pets exposed to the rabid raccoon had current rabies vaccinations," Animal Care and Control said in a statement.
Details of what alerted authorities to the raccoon were not released.
Mecklenburg has had 33 confirmed cases of rabies in bats in the past decade, 24 cases in foxes and 140 cases in raccoons. In February, a rabid coyote attacked a car in the Huntersville area, biting its bumper as a couple sat inside the vehicle.
N.C. rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.
Animal Care and Control offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies, the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The clinic is located at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.
