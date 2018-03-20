A rabid raccoon was captured in the northwest part of Mecklenburg County, after coming into contact with two pets. Both pets had up-to-date rabies vaccinations
A rabid raccoon was captured in the northwest part of Mecklenburg County, after coming into contact with two pets. Both pets had up-to-date rabies vaccinations Woody Marshall
A rabid raccoon was captured in the northwest part of Mecklenburg County, after coming into contact with two pets. Both pets had up-to-date rabies vaccinations Woody Marshall

Local

Rabid animal prompts alert to neighbors near northwest leg of I-485

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 20, 2018 11:14 AM

A raccoon that came into contact with two Mecklenburg County pets has tested positive for rabies, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

The county's Animal Care & Control division says the alert notification was issued to residents of the Marengo Circle area, in the Mountain Island Lake community. That's an area just northeast of the Brookshire Boulevard/Interstate 485 intersection.

"There were two domestic pet exposures associated with the raccoon. AC&C is happy to report that both pets exposed to the rabid raccoon had current rabies vaccinations," Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

Details of what alerted authorities to the raccoon were not released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mecklenburg has had 33 confirmed cases of rabies in bats in the past decade, 24 cases in foxes and 140 cases in raccoons. In February, a rabid coyote attacked a car in the Huntersville area, biting its bumper as a couple sat inside the vehicle.

N.C. rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.

Animal Care and Control offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies, the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The clinic is located at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

Steve Dowdy, a mechanic at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg, Calif., shows a baby raccoon he found at the flooded golf course Saturday. Dowdy said he would take it home and his wife would help feed and restore its health. Eric Paul Zamora / The Fresno Bee

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fighting chronic school absences 89

Fighting chronic school absences

Pause
What kind of bird was that? Look to 'The Birds of Central Carolinas' for an answer 161

What kind of bird was that? Look to "The Birds of Central Carolinas" for an answer

Want to see an amazing sight? 10,000-15,000 gulls Winter roost on Lake Norman 54

Want to see an amazing sight? 10,000-15,000 gulls Winter roost on Lake Norman

Harlem Globetrotter surprises girl at Cornelius home 32

Harlem Globetrotter surprises girl at Cornelius home

Pokémon Regional Championships in Charlotte 128

Pokémon Regional Championships in Charlotte

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade 165

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers? 126

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers?

Don’t take your kids to their checkup? This NC doctor’s office will drop you. 120

Don’t take your kids to their checkup? This NC doctor’s office will drop you.

Students call for safer schools 161

Students call for safer schools

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence 54

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence

What kind of bird was that? Look to "The Birds of Central Carolinas" for an answer

View More Video