Pit bull goes on rampage in Charlotte elementary school, bites 7 children

Seven children were bitten Monday afternoon after a stray male pit bull got into a southeast Charlotte elementary school and began chasing students as they fled for cover.
All seven suffered minor injuries, and a Medic ambulance was not called, officials said.
However, a search is underway for the owner of the dog, to learn whether it has an up-to-date rabies vaccination, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.
The incident happened Monday at Lansdowne Elementary School, shortly before 1:30 p.m. The school is located between Providence and Sardis roads.
Never miss a local story.
Investigators said the stray dog first came into the school's playground area while the children were outside playing. School staff escorted children into the school as a precaution. However, the dog managed to get inside the school, officials said.
"Some of the children were frightened and were reacting by running and making noise," Animal Care and Control said in a statement.
"The canine then became overstimulated by this reaction and began to jump on and bite some of the children. A teacher was able confine the canine."
The dog's owner was contacted by the school using information on the animal's collar tag. The owner picked up the dog and left the school prior to the arrival of Animal Care and Control, officials said.
The canine is described as a silver and white male pit bull, medium to large in size. The name of the dog is “Bro.”
If anyone has any information on the dog or owner please contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. This remains under investigation.
Comments