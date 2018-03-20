The dog bit 7 children in Landsowne Elementary, which is located on Prett Court, off Providence Road in southeast Charlotte.
The dog bit 7 children in Landsowne Elementary, which is located on Prett Court, off Providence Road in southeast Charlotte. GoogleMaps
The dog bit 7 children in Landsowne Elementary, which is located on Prett Court, off Providence Road in southeast Charlotte. GoogleMaps

Local

Pit bull goes on rampage in Charlotte elementary school, bites 7 children

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

March 20, 2018 12:05 PM

Seven children were bitten Monday afternoon after a stray male pit bull got into a southeast Charlotte elementary school and began chasing students as they fled for cover.

All seven suffered minor injuries, and a Medic ambulance was not called, officials said.

However, a search is underway for the owner of the dog, to learn whether it has an up-to-date rabies vaccination, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

The incident happened Monday at Lansdowne Elementary School, shortly before 1:30 p.m. The school is located between Providence and Sardis roads.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators said the stray dog first came into the school's playground area while the children were outside playing. School staff escorted children into the school as a precaution. However, the dog managed to get inside the school, officials said.

"Some of the children were frightened and were reacting by running and making noise," Animal Care and Control said in a statement.

"The canine then became overstimulated by this reaction and began to jump on and bite some of the children. A teacher was able confine the canine."

The dog's owner was contacted by the school using information on the animal's collar tag. The owner picked up the dog and left the school prior to the arrival of Animal Care and Control, officials said.

The canine is described as a silver and white male pit bull, medium to large in size. The name of the dog is “Bro.”

If anyone has any information on the dog or owner please contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. This remains under investigation.

Mallory Keller, formerly of Hilton Head Island, was attacked by several or her roommate's dogs in September. Since then, one of the dogs, Harley, has been euthanized. This is how Keller feels about it. Delayna EarleyStaff video

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fighting chronic school absences 89

Fighting chronic school absences

Pause
What kind of bird was that? Look to 'The Birds of Central Carolinas' for an answer 161

What kind of bird was that? Look to "The Birds of Central Carolinas" for an answer

Want to see an amazing sight? 10,000-15,000 gulls Winter roost on Lake Norman 54

Want to see an amazing sight? 10,000-15,000 gulls Winter roost on Lake Norman

Harlem Globetrotter surprises girl at Cornelius home 32

Harlem Globetrotter surprises girl at Cornelius home

Pokémon Regional Championships in Charlotte 128

Pokémon Regional Championships in Charlotte

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade 165

Charlotte St. Patrick's Day Parade

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers? 126

Who will be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers?

Don’t take your kids to their checkup? This NC doctor’s office will drop you. 120

Don’t take your kids to their checkup? This NC doctor’s office will drop you.

Students call for safer schools 161

Students call for safer schools

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence 54

Whitewater Middle students march against gun violence

What kind of bird was that? Look to "The Birds of Central Carolinas" for an answer

View More Video