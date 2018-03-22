Charlotte man wins lottery for the second time in five weeks

A Charlotte man's decision to play the lottery after previously winning it has paid off. But this time around, Michael Buinicky won an even more money.
Buinicky claimed a $750,000 prize on Monday, just five weeks after winning $100,000.
His luck began on Feb. 9 in a scratch-off game called 100X The Cash. The Air Force veteran initially thought he had won $10,000, but was surprised to realize he had actually won $100,000, the Observer reported at the time.
When he first won the lottery in February, he used the money to help his son graduate and his daughter buy a home, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. This time, Buinicky plans to use some of his new winnings on himself.
"I'm going to get a '66 Corvette and fix it up," Buinicky said in a statement. "I can see it now. It's going to be amazing."
Buinicky won the scratch-off game called Jumbo Bucks in March. After state and federal taxes, he took home $528,760. He is the first lottery player to win the Jumbo Bucks top prize of $750,000, according to the state lottery.
