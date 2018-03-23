Men with red-stained crotches will protest circumcision in Charlotte on Saturday

An 18-day "An 18-day "protest tour" of the Carolinas will kick off in Charlotte this weekend, targeting circumcision of male children.
A group called Bloodstained Men & Their Friends intends to visit 17 cities in the Carolinas during the tour, starting 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sharon and Fairview roads. A second Charlotte protest is scheduled April 10, in the heart of uptown at Trade and Tryon streets.
"No one should alter the body of an unconsenting person without acute medical need," says a statement from the group. "The 14th Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees equal protection of the law to all citizens of this country. Despite this, under the false rubric of preventative medicine, 3,000 baby boys lose their basic human right to an intact body every day in America."
Media outlets in other cities reported the protests included men and women dressed in white with blood stained crotches, waving signs at passing motorists.
Bloodstained Men says healthcare profits and lack of understanding keep routine circumcision alive in the US, even as other countries turn away from the practice.
The group says its mission is to educate Americans about the risks and harms of genital cutting. “Most parents have no idea what they put their babies through,” says Brother K, co-director of Bloodstained Men & Their Friends.
Organizers of the Charlotte event say Carolinians will be "peacefully confronted by activists" including men speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves. All are welcome at the protests, says the group.
Bloodstained Men & Their Friends is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving victims of genital cutting a voice and educating Americans about the harms of infant circumcision and the importance of the foreskin.
The full schedule can be found on the Facebook event page.
