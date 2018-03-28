NC deputies step in when some parents don't show at school to dance with their kids

A Daddy/Daughter Mother/Son dance held Friday at a small North Carolina elementary school is getting national attention after news spread on social media that some deputies stepped in for the parents who didn't show up.
It happened at Bonlee Elementary School in the Chatham County community of Bear Creek, and nearly 100 students in kindergarten through fifth grade attended.
Four deputies (three men, one woman) attended with the idea of replacing the missing parents. Photos posted on Facebook show their act of kindness worked. They not only successfully coaxed children to the dance floor, but some of the kids started showing off their dance moves.
“We wanted families to have a good time together, but we recognize that not all children live with their parents and not all parents are able to take off work to attend a school event,” said a Facebook post by Donna Griffith of the the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
"The community really seemed to embrace it and students are already asking for it to be offered again next year.”
The event was sponsored by the Bonlee School Parent Teacher Association and raised over $700 for school programs.
"It felt like something the kids really needed," Deputy Jonathan Thomas wrote in a Facebook post.
"School dances can feel a little awkward at first, but once the kids saw us out there being silly they knew it was okay for them to jump in. I think it also gave parents the courage to let go and join in with us.”
The four deputies have been praised on social media for their act of kindness.
"Saying I love this just isn't enough," posted Daphne Owings on Facebook. "Please make this happen again next year."
"Y’all are wonderful!" posted Debbie Sumner on Facebook.
"You guys are awesome and you have some pretty good dancers on your team," posted Lindsay Griffith Holton on the department's Facebook page.
