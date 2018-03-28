The Lynx Blue Line extension opened last week. The Metropolitan Transit Commission will vote Wednesday on whether to stop work on a study for the proposed Red Line train to Lake Norman.
The Lynx Blue Line extension opened last week. The Metropolitan Transit Commission will vote Wednesday on whether to stop work on a study for the proposed Red Line train to Lake Norman. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Lake Norman Red Line train faces critical vote tonight

By Steve Harrison

sharrison@charlotteobserver.com

March 28, 2018 10:58 AM

Is this the end for the Red Line commuter train to Lake Norman?

The Metropolitan Transit Commission is scheduled to vote tonight on whether to stop work on a study that's working to find a new route for the train, which has been planned for at least two decades.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has long planned to build the train on freight tracks controlled by Norfolk Southern. But the freight railroad has repeatedly said it won't share the tracks with a passenger train.

CATS has decided to look for other routes, and a consultant, WSP, is studying another corridor for the train.

But Huntersville Mayor John Anarella believes that's a waste of time. He supports building the train on the Norfolk Southern tracks, but said spending time and money to find another location is a waste of time.

The MTC is the governing body for CATS. It's comprised of nine voting members: The city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, The N.C. Department of Transportation and the six Mecklenburg towns.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in Room 267 at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. 4th St.

Passengers cheered and clapped as Charlotte’s light-rail extension left the UNC Charlotte station at 10 a.m. Friday morning, opening the Lynx Blue line after four years of construction. Davie Hinshawdhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs

