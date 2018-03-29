Panther Julius Peppers cuts that last big tie with Chicago and the Chicago Bears

Carolina Panthers' defensive lineman Julius Peppers has sold the mansion he lived in while he was with the Chicago Bears.
Peppers sold the five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot contemporary-style house last week for $1.063 million, which is below the $1.8 million he paid for it in 2010. He bought it from onetime Chicago Bulls star B.J. Armstrong, media outlets reported.
The Chicago home, located steps from Lake Michigan, was built in 1994 and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to TV station WLS in Chicago.
Peppers recently signed a one-year deal with the Panthers, to play his 17th season in the NFL. Peppers said he had been considering retirement.
The Wilson, N.C., native first listed the house for $2.499 million in September 2015 and by the end of that year had cut his asking price to $2.399 million, reported the Chicago Tribune. After a hiatus, he returned to the market in April 2017 with a new listing agent and a $2 million price.
He subsequently lowered his price to $1.895 million, $1.695 million, $1.495 million and $1.395 million before finding a buyer, the Tribune reported.
Peppers, 38, played for the Panthers from 2002 to 2009, then went to the Chicago Bears from 2010 until 2013. He signed with the Green Bay Packers for two years before returning to Charlotte in 2017.
Selling the home at a loss is one in a string of real estate disappointments for Peppers, media outlets report.
He also owns an eight-bedroom, 9,100-square-foot mansion in Miami, which Peppers recently took off the market after listing it at $6 million, The Chicago Tribune reported.
Realtor.com reported in 2016 that he also had trouble finding a buyer for his 8,810-square-foot mansion on The Point in Mooresville, outside Charlotte. The mansion's price was cut three times after going on the market in March 2015.
Earlier this month, Peppers told Panthers.com that real estate development is a hobby for him. He said he has a partner in Chicago and they just acquired a building that they are going to develop as an event space.
"Here locally, I got relationships with people in that industry, development industry, general contract...real estate agents, brokers," he told Panthers.com. "Basically, I've been preparing for retirement a few years now, because in 2013, I was supposed to be washed up."
