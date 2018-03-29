Queens University of Charlotte's president named Charlotte Woman of the Year

Pamela Davies, president of Queens University of Charlotte, has been named the 2017 Charlotte Woman of the Year.
Davies was presented the award at a luncheon earlier this week, according to a news release.
She has been president at the university since 2002. During that time, enrollment has doubled.
The university has also invested more than $125 million in campus infrastructure during her tenure, according to the release.
Davies was also recognized for her work as a trustee for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and as the chair-elect for the National Board of the YMCA. Davies is also on the board of directors of Atrium Healthcare, according to the release.
For 62 years, the award has been given to Charlotte women who display exceptional community service and leadership.
Davies joins previous winners such as UNC Charlotte provost and vice president Joan Lorden, and Lee Institute president Cyndee Patterson as women to accept the award.
"We are extremely pleased that Pamela Davies has been chosen as this year’s winner because she displays outstanding community service and leadership in our community," Patterson said in a statement.
