'The Voice' judge Blake Shelton is doing a free 'pop-up show' in Charlotte this week

Country singer and TV star Blake Shelton has announced on Twitter that he is doing a free concert in Charlotte Wednesday night at Coyote Joe’s.
The short notice is intentional: Shelton likes to call such concerts “pop-up shows” and they are intended as a community surprise. He’ll also be promoting his latest album, “Texoma Shore,” released in November.
Shelton, who is a judge on the TV show “The Voice,” advised fans to begin lining up 10 a.m. Wednesday at Coyote Joe’s for free wristbands to get into the show. The club is located at 4621 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.
Organizers are being strict. One wristband per person and you need a photo ID to get it. “Once a wrist band is on your wrist, if it is removed lost or tampered with, you will be refused admission,” says a notice posted on Coyote Joe’s website.
Fans must be 18 to attend and doors will open for the concert at 6:30 p.m., the club says.
Shelton is currently one of best-known stars of country music, in part because of his high-profile role as a judge on the NBC show “The Voice.” He is married to pop star Gwen Stefani, which has also made him a favorite subject of gossip magazines.
The season finale of “The Voice” will be the day before the Charlotte concert, according to TV station WRAL.
Britton Buchanan, a native of Sanford, N.C., is in the Final Four on the show, reports Newsweek. Buchanan will perform with pop star Ryan Adams Tuesday night, according to a tweet sent out by Adams on Monday.
Comments