Alberto's wrath kills 5, closes highways in NC due to floods, mudslides, fallen trees

Five North Carolina deaths are being now being attributed to the Subtropical Storm Alberto and more than 50 roads in western N.C. counties are closed because of flooding, mudslides and fallen trees.
The deaths include two people who died Wednesday when flooding and mudslides combined to cause a home to collapse near Boone, and a TV anchor man and photojournalist who were killed Monday when their vehicle was struck by a tree near Tryon, N.C.
The fifth death involved a woman, Patricia Case, who was killed Friday in Polk County by a mudslide, also near Tryon, reported TV station WLOS.
More showers and thunderstorms, including heavy downpours, are possible again today and Friday, suggesting matters could get worse, according to the National Weather Service.
Among the major highways affected by flooding and mudslides: US 221 in Avery County, US 176 in Polk County, US 64 and 74 in Rutherford County.
One lane of Interstate 40 at Exit 66 also remained closed early Thursday near Asheville, due to a mudslide. It was expected to reopen around 1 p.m.
McDowell County Emergency Management reported early Thursday that segments of US 221 and US 226 through that county have reopened, but NC 226A remains closed due to one of the mudslides.
State officials were warning motorists not to drive through standing water on roads, because the water might mask damaged or washed out pavement.
Several rescues have been reported due to the flooding and mudslides.
TV station WSOC is reporting three men had to be rescued Wednesday night from the Johns River in Morganton, after their kayaks capsized. The three men were found by emergency crews near the Huffman Bridge access area, the station reported.
Two NCDOT workers had to be rescued late Tuesday in McDowell County after their dump truck was pushed into the Catawba River by a mudslide, reported NCDOT.
And two two other people were rescued from a vehicle after mud slid across Interstate 40 at 10 p.m. Tuesday in McDowell County, reported TV station ABC-11.
Driver Lee Ribley told ABC-11 that emergency workers linked arms and pulled he and his fiance out of their car after it was surrounded by waist-deep mud.
"There was a very loud sound, like a freight train," Ribley told ABC-11. "Everything in front of us was just big, turning mud. There were big trees being pulled down into it and trees go through it and boulders."
A flood advisory remains in effect Thursday morning for the Piedmont, including parts of Iredell, Catawba, McDowell, Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties.
As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the 48 hour rainfall accumulations were 4 to 8 inches over the headwaters of the Catawba River, Johns River and their tributaries, officials said.
Several lakes in the western N.C. are "well above full pool," including the Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss, Lake Hickory and Lookout Shoals Lake, said McDowell County Emergency Management.
Residents around Lookout Shoals Lake near Carpenter's Cover were told Thursday to pay close attention to alerts, as water approaches residential yards and structures.
