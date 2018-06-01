80-year-old man seriously injured he ran in front of cop car, CMPD says

An 80-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday night after he was struck by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police car in southwest Charlotte.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Tryon Street.
Officer Jeffrey Page, an on-duty police officer, was driving his patrol car, when the man ran from the center median and into the path of the car, police said.
The man, identified as Arnulfo Salazar, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Salazar was not in a marked crosswalk and wasn't wearing reflective clothing at the time of the collision, police said. It was raining at the time, and witnesses told police traffic near the scene was light.
Page stayed at the scene and rendered aid to Salazar until Medic arrive, police said.
Page was not injured.
Comments