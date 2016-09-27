CMPD headquarters evacuated after suspicious package found

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police headquarters on East Trade Street in uptown Charlotte was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after police found a suspicious package and called in the bomb squad.
Bomb squad has arrived to investigate suspicious package.— CMPD News (@CMPD) September 27, 2016
The bomb squad was called to investigate “out of an abundance of caution,” police spokeswoman Jessica Wallin said.
The headquarters was evacuated shortly after 4:30 p.m. and some streets near the building remained closed at 5:15 p.m.
