September 27, 2016 4:44 PM

CMPD headquarters evacuated after suspicious package found

By Joe Marusak

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police headquarters on East Trade Street in uptown Charlotte was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after police found a suspicious package and called in the bomb squad.

The bomb squad was called to investigate “out of an abundance of caution,” police spokeswoman Jessica Wallin said.

The headquarters was evacuated shortly after 4:30 p.m. and some streets near the building remained closed at 5:15 p.m.

