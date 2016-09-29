2 officers stabbed by inmates at Lanesboro Correctional Institution

Two prison staff members, a lieutenant and a sergeant, were stabbed by inmates at Lanesboro Correctional Institution in Anson County on Thursday afternoon, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The officers are being treated at local hospitals. Two other correctional officers were injured after being hit with a broom handle and were treated by prison medical staff.
The prison is temporarily locked down while an investigation begins. The Polkton Police Department has requested the State Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in the case.
Three inmates believed to be involved in the assault have been identified and are being questioned, according to the state Department of Public Safety. The officers’ names have not been released.
Polkton is about 45 miles east of Charlotte.
