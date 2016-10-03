Autopsy findings may lead to charges in Erica Parsons case, sheriff says

Erica Parsons was likely dead long before she was declared missing in 2013, Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten said Monday.
The girl’s body was found in South Carolina last week, five years after she was last seen. Auten said detectives now hope an autopsy will lead to charges in her death, Auten told reporters.
Auten confirmed the Observer’s report last week that Sandy Parson, the girl’s adoptive father, had begun talking with detectives from a federal prison late this summer. That lead to several trips to Pageland, S.C., that ultimately included finding her remains in a shallow grave.
“Everybody involved in this case has children,” Auten told reporters. “I was at the gravesite when she was found and I can tell you those were some tough officers but those were some tough times.”
Auten said detectives “hope the (state) medical examiner will soon give us information that will lead us to what charges are appropriate.”
Auten said no immunity or other legal arrangements have been reached with either Sandy or Casey Parsons in exchange for information or cooperation.
The sheriff said that Prevent Child Abuse Rowan was collecting donations to pay for an angel grave marker, noting angels were a "passion" of Erica's. Checks can be sent to that office at 130 Woodson St. Salisbury, NC 28144. Designate the donation in the name of Erica Pasons. Online donations can be made at http://www.preventchildabuserowan.org/how-you-can-help.
Both Sandy Parsons and his wife Casey were convicted last year of financial crimes that included cashing adoption assistance checks totaling more than $12,000 after her disappearance and are both in federal prisons.
Sandy Parsons, 42, is serving eight years in a prison in Butner and his wife, Casey Parsons, 41, is serving 10 years in Tallahassee, Fla.
The case broke in August, people with knowledge of the case have said. Sandy Parsons, through a third party, opened a dialogue with detectives from prison. Parsons bragged that only he could lead officers to Erica’s body.
David Marshburn, a Smithfield private investigator, was hired last year by a family member to help look for Erica’s body.
Home-schooled, developmentally disabled and isolated from other children, Erica lived a life of punitive discipline and degradation, according to federal court testimony in 2015.
Food was often withheld from her as punishment, her adoptive brother James Parsons testified. If Erica stole a cookie or something else to eat, she’d be fed canned dog food by Casey Parsons, he said, an event that would occur up to twice a month.
It was James Parsons who reported her missing on July 30, 2013 after a squabble with his parents.
