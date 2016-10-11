Homicide investigation closes westbound W.T. Harris Boulevard in University City

Westbound East W.T. Harris Boulevard between University City Boulevard and North Tryon Street is closed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday because of a homicide investigation, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
Medic reported that a gunshot wound victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they don’t know when they will be able to open the road.
The location is directly in front of Carolinas HealthCare System University, police said.
Police have released no details about the death.
