Woman fatally shot in Plaza Midwood

A woman was fatally shot early Saturday in Plaza Midwood, and police are asking the public for help in finding her killer.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found the woman lying in a driveway behind a business in the 1300 block of the The Plaza, near Central Avenue and just a couple of blocks from popular bars and restaurants on nearby Thomas Street.
The victim had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Police said they found the woman after responding to a call of shots fired at about 2:50 a.m. The victim’s name and age will be released once her family is notified, police said.
Police detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses on Saturday.
“We are going to be leaning on the community to help us through this investigation strongly,” CMPD Capt. Tori Tellis told WCNC-TV at the scene. The woman was found behind a real estate business, the station reported.
No other information was immediately available about the crime.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
