NASCAR’s Mike Wallace tells his side of the story of beating at Charlotte concert

Niki Melton said she heard the yelling and cursing outside the PNC Amphitheater then hurried after a friend who had run off toward the commotion.
It was then that she says she saw the older man curled up near the tire of a car in the VIP parking lot. The Charlotte massage therapist said she turned him over and put his head in her lap. His mouth was bloody, eyes and nose were bloody. One of his teeth was hanging by a thread.
Melton said she knows NASCAR driver Mike Wallace through family and friends but said did not recognize him because of the damage and swelling to his face.
She began cleaning away the blood with a white T-shirt when the violence began again. Melton said a boot came shooting through the darkened light in the parking lot and hit the unconscious Wallace in the back of the head. The blow was so hard, she said, that it splattered her face with Wallace’s blood.
Wallace came to a few minutes later. Assistant District Attorney William Biggers wanted to know what the driver had to say.
“Am I allowed to cuss in here?” Melton asked District Judge Ronald Chapman.
“Yes, m’am,” the judge replied.
Melton took a breath and repeated what she says Wallace told her: “We need to get that little m*****-f*****,” he said.
‘What’s wrong with you?’
Three men went on trial Monday in connection with the June 17 attack on Wallace and his daughter Lindsay.
Paul Lucas is charged with assault inflicting serious injuries, assault on a female, and assault and battery. Nathan Lucas is accused of assault with inflicting serious injury, and assault and battery. Both are sons of the owner of the PNC’s former landscaping company, Lucas Landscaping. PNC fired the company after the incident.
Nathan Lucas is charged with simple assault.
Attorneys for the three pleaded not guilty before the start of the trial. They are expected to present testimony that Wallace was injured in a fight that began as a parking lot argument before the concert in which Wallace fully participated – first in the argument and then the fight.
They also implied in their questioning of witnesses that additional criminal charges were filed against their clients by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police because of Wallace’s celebrity.
For his part, the driver said he, friends and family members rode in two cars to the concert and were directed into their VIP parking spot by one of the defendants.
After the concert, Wallace said he saw the same man struggling to find his way out of the amphitheater. Back in the parking lot, he noticed the same man emerging from the crowd.
“Looks like your boy made it back,” Wallace said he told members of the large group gathered by his daughter’s car. “One of the gentleman standing there said, ‘That’s his mom.’ I said, “Hi mom, how you doing.”
Wallace said he then noticed a younger man in a gray sleeveless T-shirt standing in the bed of a pickup, flailing his arms and spewing profanity and screaming for someone, maybe Wallace, “to get out of here.”
“If 10 is at loud volume, he was a 20,” Wallace told the judge. “I looked up and said, ‘What’s wrong with you?”
That was the last thing Wallace said he remembered – other than being struck in the face.
“When I woke up, I was somewhere on the asphalt between cars. I was quite delusional, to be honest with you, and I was hurting bad.”
Wallace’s testimony is expected to resume at 2 p.m., with cross-examination to begin later today.
