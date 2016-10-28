3 arrested in fatal shootings of 3-year-old Shelby boy, S.C. woman

Shelby police on Friday arrested two men and a woman in Wednesday’s fatal shootings of a 3-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman on Whisnant Street.
Police identified the victims as Liam Murray, who lived in the home in the 600 block of Whisnant Street, and Miranda Kelly Woods of Hollywood, S.C.
A third victim, Jerroid Shippy, 31, of Gaffney, S.C., was shot multiple times and was taken to Carolinas Healthcare System Cleveland. His condition was unavailable Friday night.
Police charged Morris Antonio Abraham, 30, Mario Wilson, 27, and Aubre Sucato, 22, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. All three are in the Cleveland County Jail without bail.
Police encourage anyone with information about the shootings to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS (8477).
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments