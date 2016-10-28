3 arrested in fatal shootings of 3-year-old Shelby boy, S.C. woman

0:59 Police confrontation with protesters at Interstate 277 Pause

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:32 How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:31 Belmont Abbey's Simon Donoghue

1:27 Cam Newton: The Panthers must...

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project