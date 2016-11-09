Autopsy details how Plaza Midwood homicide victim died

An autopsy detailed that a single gunshot to the chest was the cause of death of a woman killed in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood last month, public records released this week show.
Katherine “Kétie” Memory Jones, 26, was found in a driveway behind a real estate business early on Oct. 15. She also had some contusions and abrasions on parts of her body, including her cheek, hip and hand, according to the report by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have provided few details about the slaying. On Wednesday, because the case is an ongoing investigation, a police spokesman declined to say whether authorities know if this was a random act of violence.
Jones lived about a mile from where she was found.
Homicides are rare in the Plaza Midwood area; the last one happened in July 2013
