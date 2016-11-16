Shooting victim outside Charlotte club is identified

A 25-year-old man shot early Tuesday morning at a popular Plaza-Midwood night spot in Charlotte has been identified as Gregorio Farmer, WBTV reports.
Farmer was seriously wounded after an argument inside Snug Harbor, a well-known bar and music venue off Central Avenue, turned violent outside the nightspot. No arrests have been made.
Farmer and another man began arguing inside the club not long before closing time. After they went outside to settle it, Farmer was shot multiple times.
His shooting follows the killing of Katherine Memory “Ketie” Jones, 26, a Midwood Smokehouse employee who was shot and killed as she walked home from work Oct. 15.
Rob Nixon, owner of the Peculiar Rabbit, which is across the street from Snug Harbor, told WBTV that he believes the shootings are not the sign of some larger safety problem in the neighborhood.
“Hopefully it is a hiccup and I hope it doesn’t happen again,” Nixon said. “I don’t want it to happen to my business or anyone’s business.”
Anyone with information about the Snug Harbor shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments