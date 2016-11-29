Charlotte-area terrorism suspect pleads guilty Tuesday in federal court

Justin Sullivan, a 20-year-old Morganton man accused of plotting a mass killing in support of the Islamic State, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Asheville federal court to terrorism-related charges. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Sullivan entered his plea during a 9 a.m. appearance before U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger. Sullivan had previously pleaded not guilty to an array of federal charges related to his alleged plot to kill hundreds of people in behalf of the Islamic State, better known as ISIS or ISIL. He was arrested in June 2015.
The terms of the plea agreement between his attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were not immediately available Tuesday morning, so the nature of the charges he pleaded to remained unknown. He had faced life in prison.
Sullivan still faces capital murder charges in Burke County related to the 2014 shooting death of John Bailey Clark, 74, who lived near Sullivan and his parents.
Federal documents say Sullivan spoke online with an undercover FBI agent about killing up to 1,000 people in support of ISIS.
It is not clear whether his expected plea to federal charges will influence the handling of the murder case by Burke County District Attorney David Learner.
George Washington University political scientist Seamus Hughes says 112 Americans have been charged with ISIS-related crimes. Sullivan remains the only one facing the death penalty.
The FBI says Sullivan shot and robbed Clark to get money to help him buy an assault rifle he planned to use to commit mass murder.
“Our attack needs to be as big as possible,” he told the undercover FBI agent, according to court documents. “We can do minor assassinations before the big attack for training.”
He was arrested shortly before the FBI says Sullivan planned to buy an assault weapon at a Hickory gun show.
