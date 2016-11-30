For $9 million embezzlement, former Huntersville headmaster gets 5 years in prison

0:37 Warriors Stephen Curry Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:09 Synced video shows broader perspective of Keith Scott shooting

0:24 District Attorney met with Scott family

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:13 Scott shooting radio traffic