Driver charged with killing pastor has two DWI convictions

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott Pause

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting

0:45 GoldKloth Boutique in Ballantyne Village

0:43 McCrory enters Trump Tower for meeting with Donald Trump

0:44 Help keep your pet on Santa's nice list during the holidays

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

3:54 NC Gov. Pat McCrory: "I have listened to the people of North Carolina"

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall