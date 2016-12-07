Driver charged with killing pastor has two DWI convictions

A Caldwell County pastor who grew up in Charlotte died Tuesday when a man with two DWI convictions ran a red light on U.S. 70 near Conover and hit the pastor’s minivan, authorities said.
Michael Howard Vanderburg, 43, was a father of three and pastor of Abundant Life Church of God in Hudson. Several of his family members also were in the minivan and were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were unavailable Wednesday.
The State Highway Patrol charged Zachariah Arthur Carl, 31, of Newton, with second-degree murder, driving while impaired, failure to stop for a steady red light, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving with a license that was revoked for the DWI convictions.
Carl was jailed on $1 million bail, Catawba County jail records show. Carl made a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Wednesday and was given a Dec. 16 probable cause hearing date.
Carl was found guilty of driving while impaired in July 2011 and August 2015, court records show.
Vanderburg graduated from Independence High in Charlotte in 1991 and from UNC Charlotte in 1996, according to his Facebook page.
His church canceled its regular Wednesday night service but said its doors will be open at 7 p.m. for people to pray for the family. The church is in the 300 block of Cedar Valley Road, off U.S. 321.
“The family is asking that if you bring food, to drop it off and only stay a few minutes if possible,” the church said on Facebook. “This has been a horrible shock to the family and they are asking for some time to process it. Thank you so much for your consideration and your outpouring of support.”
