Shelby officers head to Charleston to testify at Dylann Roof trial

Several Shelby police officers are heading to Charleston Thursday to testify at the mass murder trial of Dylann Roof.
Roof, who is white, faces the death penalty on charges of murdering nine people in June 2015 at Emanuel AME Zion Church in Charleston because they were black. One of the victims was the sister of Malcolm Graham, a former state senator from Charlotte
Roof was captured in the Shelby area the day after the massacre.
He was arrested on the western edge of the city near Gardner-Webb University. Another driver pulled behind the car and called in a tip, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.
Roof’s car, with a Confederate States of America plate on the front, was pulled over on U.S. 74, known locally as Dixon Boulevard. Roof surrendered peacefully.
His trial began this week with the wrenching testimony of one of three survivors of the attack.
Shelby police Chief Jeff Ledford said Detective Matt Styers, Sgt. Mike Myers, Officer Scott Hamrick and Officer Dan Bernat are making the trip to Charleston and will be available to testify at the trial.
“Glad they are able to see movement on some closure,” Ledford said in an email.
It will be up to the attorneys if additional officers are required to testify, the chief added.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
