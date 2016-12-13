Authorities in Charlotte region investigate spate of church break-ins

So much for the holiday spirit — Lincoln County authorities are investigating a spate of break-ins at local churches over the past two weeks.
Four churches have been burglarized since Dec. 2, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. A fifth church was broken into in Gaston County, and the Lincoln sheriff’s office said it believes the crimes are connected because they were in the same area south of Lincolnton.
In the Lincoln County cases, authorities said:
▪ Last Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Long Shoals Wesleyan Church on Wesleyan Church Road was burglarized, and a TV and X-Box were stolen. There was no signs of forced entry.
▪ Last Wednesday, a break-in was reported at Trinity Second Chance Church on Laboratory Road. Congregants coming for Bible study found the main church door broken. A bass guitar and case was stolen.
▪ On Dec. 5, deputies responded to Howard’s Creek Baptist Church on Highway 27. A side door was pried open, the pastor’s study was ransacked and two buckets with money for the church building fund had been stolen.
▪ And on Dec. 3, a cleaning person discovered the break-in at Community Full Gospel Church on Laboratory Road. The front area of the church had been ransacked. Thieves made off with items including televisions, speakers, a bass guitar and an amplifier worth $1,650. The thieves apparently broke in through an unsecured window.
Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
A sheriff’s office spokesman was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments