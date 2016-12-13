Dad charged after 2-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun

A Bessemer City man faces criminal charges after his 2-year-old son shot himself last month with an unsecured gun in the family’s home, the Shelby Star reported.
Michael Shawn Walls, 28, was arrested Sunday night at his home, Gaston County Police records show.
He was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor failure to store a firearm to protect a minor, the paper reported. The child had found a .25-caliber gun on the bed and shot himself in the stomach, according to the Shelby Star.
The boy and at least one other child were in the home at the time of the shooting, the paper stated, and social workers took custody of the two children following the shooting.
It was not immediately clear what the 2-year-old’s condition is now.
An official with Gaston County Police could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.
