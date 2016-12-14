Shooting victim found dead near Idlewild Elementary School

The victim of a shooting late Tuesday was found dead Wednesday morning near Idlewild Elementary School in southeast Charlotte.
Israel Jacob Williams, 19, was found at about 9 a.m. in the 7100 block of Idlewild Road, near the fence line between a neighborhood and the school property, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Officers from CMPD’s Independence Division responded to two calls of multiple shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police combed the area but found no evidence of a crime until the victim’s body was found Wednesday morning.
Homicide detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses to the shooting, which is not believed to have occurred during regular school hours.
Williams spent less than a month in prison in 2015 after he was found guilty of felony common law robbery in Mecklenburg County, court records show.
