1 dead, 5 injured in northeast Charlotte shootings

One person is dead and five have life-threatening injuries after three shootings in northeast Charlotte on Thursday night, according to Medic.
The shootings happened at about 7:30 p.m., within 10 minutes of each other.
Medic reported that its paramedics pronounced a person dead in the 6500 block of Spring Garden Lane and treated two others there for life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics treated two others for gunshot wounds in the 400 block of Michelle Linnea Drive and one person at West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 northbound.
Medic took the five who have life-threatening injuries to Carolinas Medical Center.
Police have released no details about the shootings as of 8:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
