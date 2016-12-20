Man faces charges tied to more than 400 bomb threats in Hickory area

A man suspected of making more than 400 bomb threats in the Hickory area during a seven-week period this year was charged in the case this week.
All of the bomb threats were hoaxes, authorities said. Cody Matthew Startt, 27, was charged with 253 counts each of felony bomb reports and felony terrorism.
The threats that began May 21 were made to businesses and other groups throughout Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties, including in Hickory, Newton, Conover, Morganton, Lenoir and Granite Falls.
Startt was arrested on July 6 in Matoaka, W.Va., by Hickory police, the FBI and West Virginia State Police.
The following week, he admitted in Catawba County Superior Court to violating terms of his probation by absconding from supervision, being in arrears of his court debts and failing to complete court-directed community service, prosecutors said. Startt had been on probation for an October 2015 conviction on three counts of making false bomb threats in May 2015.
Local agencies in the Hickory area investigated the latest case, along with the FBI, U.S. Marshals, the State Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney’s office that covers Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.
Startt remains in Catawba County Jail awaiting a mid-February court appearance.
His arrest report listed him as unemployed and homeless, the Morganton News Herald reported.
