Charlotte’s first homicide reported Monday

A man was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte early Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an assault around 12:05 a.m. in the 6500 block of Monroe Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police say. Detectives are still investigating, and believe the man knew his shooter. The man's name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.
WBTV
