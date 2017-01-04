District Attorney rules that CMPD acted properly in fatal April shooting

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office has ruled that a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer acted lawfully when he shot and killed Sylasone Ackhavong last April.
In a letter released Wednesday, District Attorney Andrew Murray said Ackhavong posed a legitimate threat to officers and the public as he held a gun and stood on a car outside a 7-Eleven convenience store. Murray said Ackhavong was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time and refused to disarm during a more than hour-long standoff.
In his letter, Murray said police believed that Ackhavong, who had begun acting irrationally in the days before the shooting, was about to open fire on officers when two SWAT team members shot first. Police on the scene said Ackhavong claimed to have had been poisoned and wanted the media on hand to report on his case.
Officer O.M. Lester fired the fatal shots.
