1 found fatally shot in North Tryon Street business

A male was found fatally shot in a North Tryon Street business on Thursday afternoon, Charlotte’s fifth homicide of the year.
Police found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound after they were called to a business in the 4400 block shortly after 2 p.m., near Sugar Creek Road. Police have yet to release the name of the business. Medic pronounced the male dead at the scene.
Police are searching for two suspects who ran from the business, Observer news partner WBTV reported, quoting a police department source.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney has responded to the scene.
Police said they will release the victim’s name and age once his family is notified.
CMPD homicide detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses. A K9 unit and police helicopter also have responded .
Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and speak with detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
