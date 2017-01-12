80-year-old Statesville businessman died of a gunshot wound

An 80-year-old businessman found dead in a home near Statesville on Tuesday night died of a gunshot wound, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Thursday.
“Detectives are still actively working this case, and are still seeking any information that the community may have,” Campbell said.
Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call found a man later identified as Hugh Lee Moose dead in the home in the 500 block of Shiloh Road at about 7:30 p.m., Campbell said. Shiloh Road is off U.S. 70 southeast of Statesville.
Investigators believe someone broke in through a side door and that the death was possibly the result of a robbery, The (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported, quoting Campbell. Moose lived alone, according to The Record & Landmark.
Moose owned Hugh’s Sheet Metal and had rental properties, Observer news partner WBTV reported, quoting neighbors.
Sheriff’s detectives are trying to identify a man seen in the 500 block of Shiloh Road between 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The man is between 25 and 35 years old and about 5-feet 10-inches tall. He wore light-brown Carhartt-type overalls and had a dark backpack. He was last seen on a side road off Shiloh Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who knows the man’s identity or has information about the case is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at 704- 928-9804. Homicide team members monitor the phone, and callers can remain anonymous.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
