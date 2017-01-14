JCSU student charged with attempted rape, sex offense

A student at Johnson C. Smith University was arrested Thursday and charged with attempting to rape a fellow student.
Jordan Westbrook, 20, is charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape and second-degree force sex offense.
According to a police report, the incident happened Nov. 5 at Mosaic Village, apartments for students of the college near the campus. The victim told campus police she and Westbrook were in her room when he became upset and left.
The report stated the victim said Westbrook, who knew the door code to her suite, returned that afternoon.
The victim said Westbrook tried to force her to have sex with him. She kicked him in his genitalia. He then got dressed and left the room, the report stated.
The victim told police she had waited to report the incident because she was afraid and did not know what to do. On Thursday, Westbrook was taken to Mecklenburg County Jail and given a $200,000 bond.
