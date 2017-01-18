Second suspect arrested in killing of African food mart owner in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday that they’ve arrested a second suspect in the killing of a 45-year-old man who owned an African food mart on North Tryon Street.
Massaquoi Kotay was found dead in his store Thursday afternoon. He had been shot in a robbery, police said. Kotay owned Mina African Mart and was prominent in Charlotte’s Liberian community, family members said.
On Wednesday, CMPD officers charged Shalom Quran Scott, 20, with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the case. He was arrested early Wednesday morning on unrelated warrants.
Scott is the second person arrested in the killing; 19-year-old Desmond Black was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon on Friday.
Police said they’re not seeking any further suspects in the killing.
