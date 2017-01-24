Former Mayor Patrick Cannon is set to become a free man Wednesday

On Wednesday, Patrick Cannon is scheduled to become a free man.
According to federal documents, the 50-year-old Democrat, the city’s first chief executive convicted of public corruption, will leave the supervision of a federal halfway house and will no longer be classified as a federal inmate.
His location for the past four months has been somewhat of a mystery. Cannon has been a ward of the federal Bureau of Prison’s Residential Re-entry Management Office in Raleigh since Sept. 15 after serving half of a 44-month sentence for accepting bribes from undercover FBI agents. Whether he has been held there or under so other form of supervised detention remains unclear. The U.S. Probation Office in Charlotte did not return a phone call Tuesday afternoon.
Cannon pleaded guilty in 2014 to pocketing about $50,000 in payoffs from agents posing as out-of-town real estate developers while serving on the Charlotte City Council and as mayor. He began serving his sentence in a West Virginia prison camp that November. His sentence also included a $10,000 fine and $50,500 in restitution, which Cannon has paid. He must now serve two years of supervised release.
After the probationary period ends, Cannon would regain his right to vote – and to run for office. One of his lawyers, Jake Sussman, did not immediately respond to an email from the Observer.
