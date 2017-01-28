Body found near Southern Evangelical Seminary in Matthews

A body was found Saturday morning near Southern Evangelical Seminary & Bible College in Matthews, and Union County sheriff’s investigators said they are treating the death as suspicious.
Body found near Southern Evangelical Seminary on Tilley Morris Road. Deputies on scene investigating.— Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) January 28, 2017
The sheriff’s office tweeted at about 10 a.m. that the body was found on Tilley Morris Road and that deputies were on scene investigating the death. The seminary is in the 3000 block of the road.
