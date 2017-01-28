Crime

January 28, 2017 12:20 PM

Body found near Southern Evangelical Seminary in Matthews

By Joe Marusak

A body was found Saturday morning near Southern Evangelical Seminary & Bible College in Matthews, and Union County sheriff’s investigators said they are treating the death as suspicious.

The sheriff’s office tweeted at about 10 a.m. that the body was found on Tilley Morris Road and that deputies were on scene investigating the death. The seminary is in the 3000 block of the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

