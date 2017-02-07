Social media claims of ICE raids in Charlotte are false, spokesman says

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement refuted social media claims on Tuesday that his agency conducted random sweeps, raids and checkpoints in Charlotte early Tuesday to find people who are in the country illegally.
Social media reports claimed authorities had set up checkpoints at six intersections, but ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said those claims are false. ICE does not conduct checkpoints, Cox said.
Cox confirmed that a photo on social media of a reported arrest at Central Avenue and Kilborne Drive, near Sharon Amity Road, was of ICE officers only. No other departments participated, he said.
The individuals in question were not pulled over randomly, Cox said.
In response to questions from the Observer, Cox said in a statement: “Every day, as part of routine targeted enforcement operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations teams arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws.
“ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy,” the statement said. “ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.”
