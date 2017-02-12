Two arrested after high-speed I-77 chase ends in crash

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says two people were arrested Sunday morning after a high-speed Interstate 77 chase ended in a crash.
Tomonta Simmons and Deontaye Smith were arrested and face several charges including resisting arrest and assault on a trooper.
Troopers say the two were going over 100 miles down I-77 early Sunday morning and got off on Oakdale Road. They raced at high speeds through several neighborhoods. The pair crashed when trying to turn on to the Brookshire.
During the chase, troopers say the two rammed a trooper’s car, and then pointed a gun at the SHP deputy. No shots were fired.
The trooper was taken the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. At least one suspect was treated for minor injuries.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
