It’s fowl play in NC: Somebody stole a 1,000 lb. concrete chicken

Talk about your fowl play: Someone, somehow stole a 1,000-pound, 3-foot-tall concrete chicken in Alexander County, which is nothing to cluck at.
The purloined poultry was discovered missing over the weekend.
It has yet to be recovered, said Tod Jones, chief deputy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, adding, “The chicken still flew the coop.”
It’s unclear why the thieves crossed the road with the chunky chicken.
The bulky bird apparently was stolen between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday from a property on All Healing Springs Road, about a half mile off of U.S. 64/90 west of Taylorsville.
It was stolen from the driveway of a chicken house farm, Jones said, and the suspects used a tractor or lifting equipment to remove it. But it’s unclear why the thieves crossed the road with the chunky chicken.
“It’s not something you see every day,” Jones said. “The owners are hard-working people and its sad their property has been stolen.”
The chicken’s base was found several miles away near the 3100 block of All Healing Springs Road. The chicken itself is valued at about $1,100, Jones said.
Anyone with information about the chicken caper is asked to call Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. A reward in the case could range from $100 to $1,000, according to Jones.
Alexander County is near Hickory, and about 60 miles north of Charlotte.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
