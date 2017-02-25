1 dead in southwest Charlotte triple shooting

A 22-year-old man died in a triple shooting in southwest Charlotte late Friday.
Bryan Ja’Quan Thompson was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center after the shooting in the 2400 block of Yorkdale Drive, off South Tryon Street in the Olde Whitehall neighborhood.
Steele Creek officers found another gunshot victim when they responded to the scene at 10 p.m. A third victim had already run away and was found in the 7100 block of Spring Creek Lane. Both were also taken to Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police have not released the conditions of the second and third victims or said if they have a suspect. Police also are not saying if they know what prompted the shootings.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS (8477) or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
