Former UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen is headed back to court in rape case

Kevin Olsen, the suspended UNC Charlotte quarterback accused of raping a woman he was dating, faces two court hearings in the coming week.
On Thursday, a judge will decide whether to sign a permanent restraining order against Olsen, which would require him to stay away from his 23-year-old accuser, a former UNCC student.
On Friday, Olsen, 22, faces a probable cause hearing on the charges – including three counts of second-degree rape – stemming from an alleged Feb. 19 attack at the woman’s apartment. He faces up to 10 years in prison on each rape charge.
Defendant pushed the plaintiff to the floor and repeatedly punched her in the face and all over her body and raped her. He also threatened to commit suicide and kill the plaintiff.
Accuser’s request for a temporary restraining order against Kevin Olsen
Olsen, the brother of Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen, has already been suspended from the Charlotte football team.
Assistant District Attorney Kristen Northrup said last month that Olsen and the woman become separated during a night out together and that Olsen sent her a text message threatening to kill her. At 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, they returned to the woman’s apartment near the UNCC campus where Olsen allegedly wrapped a phone charger around his neck and threatened to kill himself.
According to the accuser’s request for a temporary restraining order, which was signed Thursday by District Judge Rickye McKoy-Mitchell, the woman says the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Olsen threw her on the floor “and repeatedly punched her in the face and all over her body, and then raped her.”
Olsen’s attorney, George Laughrun of Charlotte, declined comment about the court order Friday, saying he had not seen the document. After Olsen’s release from jail on Feb. 20, Laughrun said his client denies “99 percent of what was said in court.”
Olsen also faces charges of communicating threats, assault on a female and second-degree sex offense (forcible fondling). He is free on $103,000 bond. As part of his bond, Olsen had to agree to have no contact with his accuser.
