Charlotte chef Jamie Lynch arrested for public drunkenness in Charleston

Popular Charlotte chef Jamie Lynch was arrested for public drunkenness after he was kicked out of a Charleston bar and tried to get back in late Wednesday.
Lynch, 41, is the executive chef at 5Church restaurant and bar in uptown Charlotte. He also launched 5Church restaurants in Charleston and Atlanta.
Lynch was a contestant on TV’s “Top Chef” in its 14th season and appeared last Sunday at the Southern Spring Home & Garden Show in Charlotte.
According to a Charleston Police Department report, officers saw him swaying back and forth outside of a closed business near the intersection of Ann and King streets at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, Lynch argued with security staff outside of AC’s on King Street. He was trying to get back into the bar after he had been escorted out for being “too intoxicated.”
When police tried to get Lynch away from the front of the bar, they said he had “difficulty walking in a straight line.”
The entire encounter was recorded on an officer’s body camera, according to the report/
Lynch was arrested for public intoxication and jailed. He posted bail on Thursday afternoon and is expected in court on March 16.
Observer staff writer Joe Marusak contributed.
